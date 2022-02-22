Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Winnipeg’s extended snow route parking ban lifted, residential ban starts Wednesday morning

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 22, 2022 11:31 am
Snow clearing in Winnipeg, as seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
Snow clearing in Winnipeg, as seen in this file photo. Global News / File

Monday’s extended snow route parking ban has been lifted, but the City of Winnipeg is set to start a residential parking ban Wednesday at 7 a.m.

The city is encouraging drivers to “know their zone” to determine when their street is going to be scheduled for snow clearing.

If you stay parked on a residential street during the ban, you could get dinged with a $200 ticket — and you might be towed to a street that has already been cleared or isn’t scheduled to be cleared yet.

Read more: Winnipeg’s extended snow route parking ban to take effect at midnight

You can find your zone via the city’s website, with the Know Your Zone app or by calling 311.

Trending Stories

The current snow clearing schedule:

Story continues below advertisement
  • Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.: zones A, G, J, L, P and S
  • 7 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday: zones C, F, I, K, M, N and R
  • Thursday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.: zones D, H, O, Q, T, U and V
  • 7 p.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday: Zone E
  • Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Zone B
Click to play video: 'City of Winnipeg finance chair on snow clearing budget' City of Winnipeg finance chair on snow clearing budget
City of Winnipeg finance chair on snow clearing budget

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
City of Winnipeg tagParking Ban tagWinnipeg Snow tagSnow route tagKnow your zone tagresidential parking ban tagsnow ban tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers