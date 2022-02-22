Winnipeg’s extended snow route parking ban lifted, residential ban starts Wednesday morning

Send this page to someone via email

Monday’s extended snow route parking ban has been lifted, but the City of Winnipeg is set to start a residential parking ban Wednesday at 7 a.m.

The city is encouraging drivers to “know their zone” to determine when their street is going to be scheduled for snow clearing.

If you stay parked on a residential street during the ban, you could get dinged with a $200 ticket — and you might be towed to a street that has already been cleared or isn’t scheduled to be cleared yet.

You can find your zone via the city’s website, with the Know Your Zone app or by calling 311.

The current snow clearing schedule:

Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.: zones A, G, J, L, P and S

7 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday: zones C, F, I, K, M, N and R

Thursday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.: zones D, H, O, Q, T, U and V

7 p.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday: Zone E

Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Zone B

