Traffic

Winter is coming: Winnipeg announces changes to snow route parking ban

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted October 20, 2022 1:26 pm
The City of Winnipeg is making changes to its annual snow route parking ban that will see the ban start on or anytime after Nov. 1 and stretch until the end of April, based on weather conditions. View image in full screen
The City of Winnipeg is making changes to its annual snow route parking ban that will see the ban start on or anytime after Nov. 1 and stretch until the end of April, based on weather conditions. Shane Gibson/Global News

Winnipeggers may see an earlier start — and a longer run — to the city’s snow route parking ban this winter.

The beginning and end of the annual ban, which has normally been in place from Dec. 1 to the last day of February, is changing this year to a more flexible format that could see the ban start earlier and end later, depending on the weather.

Read more: Parking tickets coming back to residential streets in Winnipeg

“The ban may start for the season on or at any time after November 1 based on weather conditions,” the city announced in a news release Thursday.

“The ban will be lifted in the spring when it is no longer needed operationally, though it can remain in place until the end of April if required.”

Click to play video: 'City considers increasing fines for parking on residential streets during snow-clearing'
City considers increasing fines for parking on residential streets during snow-clearing

The new ban will still see parking prohibited on designated streets between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m. daily, when in effect.

The city says it will give  seven days’ notice before the ban comes into effect, which means word of am impending ban could come as early as Oct. 24.

Vehicles parked in contravention to the ban may receive a ticket and be towed.

Read more: City of Winnipeg closing in on five-year parking strategy, seeks feedback from public

Along with the change in dates, the city says it is also changing the name of the annual snow route parking ban to “the annual winter route parking ban.” On-street signage is currently being changed to reflect the name change, a process the city says could take several months.

In the meantime the city says a sign that says either the new “Winter Route” or the old “Snow Route” will mean parking is prohibited while the annual winter route parking ban is in effect.

Winnipeggers can find out if the winter route parking ban applies to a specific location by checking the city’s online address lookup tool, the Know Your Zone mobile app, the interactive Winter Route map, or by  contacting 311.

Click to play video: '‘It’s gross’: Winnipeg streets are dirtier than usual, according to annual litter index'
‘It’s gross’: Winnipeg streets are dirtier than usual, according to annual litter index
