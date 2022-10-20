Winter is coming: Winnipeg announces changes to snow route parking ban

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeggers may see an earlier start — and a longer run — to the city’s snow route parking ban this winter.

The beginning and end of the annual ban, which has normally been in place from Dec. 1 to the last day of February, is changing this year to a more flexible format that could see the ban start earlier and end later, depending on the weather.

“The ban may start for the season on or at any time after November 1 based on weather conditions,” the city announced in a news release Thursday.

“The ban will be lifted in the spring when it is no longer needed operationally, though it can remain in place until the end of April if required.”

The new ban will still see parking prohibited on designated streets between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m. daily, when in effect.

The city says it will give seven days’ notice before the ban comes into effect, which means word of am impending ban could come as early as Oct. 24.

Vehicles parked in contravention to the ban may receive a ticket and be towed.

Along with the change in dates, the city says it is also changing the name of the annual snow route parking ban to “the annual winter route parking ban.” On-street signage is currently being changed to reflect the name change, a process the city says could take several months.

In the meantime the city says a sign that says either the new “Winter Route” or the old “Snow Route” will mean parking is prohibited while the annual winter route parking ban is in effect.

Winnipeggers can find out if the winter route parking ban applies to a specific location by checking the city’s online address lookup tool, the Know Your Zone mobile app, the interactive Winter Route map, or by contacting 311.