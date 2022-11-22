Sam Austin elected new deputy mayor of Halifax Regional Municipality

Send this page to someone via email

Sam Austin has been elected as the Halifax Regional Municipality’s new deputy mayor.

The councillor representing Dartmouth Centre was elected in Tuesday’s council meeting, replacing outgoing deputy mayor councillor Pam Lovelace, who represents Hammonds Plains-St. Margarets.

Lovelace’s one-year term came to an end Tuesday, as she thanked Mayor Mike Savage for his mentorship. She also thanked his office and the council support staff.

“It’s a great opportunity to really dive into the belly of the beast that is the municipality, and to work diligently and ensure that council is well-represented throughout the entire municipality,” Lovelace said.

“I wish the new deputy mayor well, and I’m glad that I finally get my calendar back,” she joked.

Story continues below advertisement

Lovelace nominated Austin for the role. Being the only nominee, he was elected immediately.

In the council chambers, Lovelace was seen handing off the “Deputy Mayor” plaque to Austin, after which the two posed for a photograph.

We now have a new Deputy Mayor. Congratulations @SamAustinD5 Thank you @HRMLovelace for year as DM. pic.twitter.com/Fj0qk98c7W — Councillor Tony Mancini (@TonyMancini_NS) November 22, 2022

“Thank you colleagues for putting your trust in me and choosing me as your next deputy mayor,” Austin said at the meeting.

“I want to echo the mayor and thank the outgoing deputy mayor councillor Lovelace for her service. I’ll strive to continue the good work,” he said.

Austin said he looks forward to working with the mayor and representing the city.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think my experience over the last six years gives me something to offer and I’m keen to assist however I can… My door phone, email is always there for you,” Austin told the council.