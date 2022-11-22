Menu

Canada

Sam Austin elected new deputy mayor of Halifax Regional Municipality

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted November 22, 2022 12:17 pm
Sam Austin has been elected as the Halifax Regional Municipality’s new deputy mayor.

The councillor representing Dartmouth Centre was elected in Tuesday’s council meeting, replacing outgoing deputy mayor councillor Pam Lovelace, who represents Hammonds Plains-St. Margarets.

Lovelace’s one-year term came to an end Tuesday, as she thanked Mayor Mike Savage for his mentorship. She also thanked his office and the council support staff.

“It’s a great opportunity to really dive into the belly of the beast that is the municipality, and to work diligently and ensure that council is well-represented throughout the entire municipality,” Lovelace said.

“I wish the new deputy mayor well, and I’m glad that I finally get my calendar back,” she joked.

Lovelace nominated Austin for the role. Being the only nominee, he was elected immediately.

In the council chambers, Lovelace was seen handing off the “Deputy Mayor” plaque to Austin, after which the two posed for a photograph.

“Thank you colleagues for putting your trust in me and choosing me as your next deputy mayor,” Austin said at the meeting.

“I want to echo the mayor and thank the outgoing deputy mayor councillor Lovelace for her service. I’ll strive to continue the good work,” he said.

Austin said he looks forward to working with the mayor and representing the city.

“I think my experience over the last six years gives me something to offer and I’m keen to assist however I can… My door phone, email is always there for you,” Austin told the council.

