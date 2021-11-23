Halifax councillor Pam Lovelace elected as deputy mayor

Send this page to someone via email

Pam Lovelace, the Halifax councillor representing Hammonds Plains-St. Margarets, has been elected as the city’s new deputy mayor.

Lovelace, first elected to regional council in 2020, replaces fellow councillor Tim Outhit, who has held the deputy mayor position for the last year.

“As a new Regional Councillor, I am humbled by Council’s confidence in my ability to serve Halifax as the new Deputy Mayor for the upcoming year,” Lovelace said in a release Tuesday.

“As our municipality balances the unprecedented growth we are experiencing with the many challenges we face including post-COVID economic recovery and climate change, I am committed to increasing communications with our citizens, building stronger more resilient communities, and working with all stakeholders to resolve challenges and seize opportunities together.”

Before her election to regional council in 2020, she studied at Mount Saint Vincent University and has previously worked in communications and project management roles.

She also completed a master’s degree in adult education and worked for Dalhousie University’s faculty of health after she first ran for council in 2016. She has also worked as an adjunct professor at Mount Saint Vincent University.

The release also said she has volunteered with a number of groups in Atlantic Canada, including the Tourism Industry Association of Nova Scotia, Women in Film & Television, Equal Voice Canada and the St. Margarets Bay Food Bank.

She also serves on a number of board and committees, including the appeals standing committee, the community planning and economic development standing committee and the environment and sustainability standing committee.

