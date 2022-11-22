Menu

Crime

Laval police search for other victims after man charged with sexual assault

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted November 22, 2022 11:08 am
Laval police say Nabil Taher, 41, is accused of sexual assault and robbery. He will return to court in February 2023.
Laval police say Nabil Taher, 41, is accused of sexual assault and robbery. He will return to court in February 2023. Laval police

Laval, Que., police are asking for the public’s help after a man was arrested and charged earlier this year in an alleged sexual assault case dating back to 2015.

The police department on Montreal’s north shore issued a statement Tuesday, saying “investigative evidence suggests that other people may have been victims of this man and investigators would like to get in touch with them.”

Nabil Taher, 41, was arrested last March and released with several conditions, according to police. The accused then appeared at the Laval courthouse on charges of sexual assault and robbery in July.

Read more: Quebec adopts new bill for specialized court for sexual assault victims

Police say Taher met the alleged victim on a dating website on Sept. 10, 2015. Police accuse him of sexually assaulting the person at a motel and threatening them by demanding money.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at their confidential hotline at 450-662-4636 or by calling 911. The file number is LVL 150912-002.

Taher will return to court on Feb. 17, 2023.

