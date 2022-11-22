OPP investigate fatal collision in West Perth

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

OPP are investigating a fatal collision in the municipality of West Perth that occurred Monday afternoon.

At 3:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a serious collision involving two vehicles on Road 180 at Line 32.

Investigators say a pickup truck collided with a commercial vehicle. The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending the notification of the next of kin.

The roadway was closed for approximately four hours but has since reopened, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.