Traffic

OPP investigate fatal collision in West Perth

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted November 22, 2022 7:22 am
OPP investigate fatal collision in West Perth - image View image in full screen
The Canadian Press file

OPP are investigating a fatal collision in the municipality of West Perth that occurred Monday afternoon.

At 3:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a serious collision involving two vehicles on Road 180 at Line 32.

Read more: $130K of illicit drugs seized from vehicle in stunt driving traffic stop, Middlesex OPP say

Investigators say a pickup truck collided with a commercial vehicle. The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending the notification of the next of kin.

The roadway was closed for approximately four hours but has since reopened, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.

