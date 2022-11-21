Toronto police seek 2 men after alleged Scarborough kidnapping

See more sharing options

Police in Toronto are searching for two men wanted for an alleged kidnapping in Scarborough.

Toronto police said they were called to the area of Markham Road and Eglinton Avenue East at around 3:45 p.m. on Nov. 17 for a report of a suspicious incident.

It is alleged that a man in the area of Scarborough Town Centre was forced into a vehicle by three suspects and assaulted “over several hours.” Police said he was forced — at gunpoint — to hand over valuable jewelry.

Several hours after the ordeal began, the man escaped, according to police.

On Friday, Nov. 18, 21-year-old Suliaman Sufi was arrested. Police charged him with eight separate offences, including kidnapping, robbery with a firearm and theft of a motor vehicle.

Two other suspects are outstanding, Toronto police said.

They were named as 23-year-old Muhsin Sufi — who is described as six feet tall and weighing 150 pounds, with a slim build and black hair — and Abdulhai Patel, 20.

Patel is described as five-feet-nine-inches tall, weighing 220 pounds and also having black hair.

Both are wanted for multiple offences, including kidnapping.