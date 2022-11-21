Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto police seek 2 men after alleged Scarborough kidnapping

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted November 21, 2022 9:56 pm
Police are searching for Abdulhai Patel, 20, and Muhsin Sufi, 23. View image in full screen
Police are searching for Abdulhai Patel, 20, and Muhsin Sufi, 23. TPS/Handout

Police in Toronto are searching for two men wanted for an alleged kidnapping in Scarborough.

Toronto police said they were called to the area of Markham Road and Eglinton Avenue East at around 3:45 p.m. on Nov. 17 for a report of a suspicious incident.

It is alleged that a man in the area of Scarborough Town Centre was forced into a vehicle by three suspects and assaulted “over several hours.” Police said he was forced — at gunpoint — to hand over valuable jewelry.

Several hours after the ordeal began, the man escaped, according to police.

Read more: 2 charged in connection with kidnapping investigation in Toronto

On Friday, Nov. 18, 21-year-old Suliaman Sufi was arrested. Police charged him with eight separate offences, including kidnapping, robbery with a firearm and theft of a motor vehicle.

Trending Now
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Two other suspects are outstanding, Toronto police said.

They were named as 23-year-old Muhsin Sufi — who is described as six feet tall and weighing 150 pounds, with a slim build and black hair — and Abdulhai Patel, 20.

Patel is described as five-feet-nine-inches tall, weighing 220 pounds and also having black hair.

Both are wanted for multiple offences, including kidnapping.

Click to play video: 'Police identify victim killed in Toronto shooting'
Police identify victim killed in Toronto shooting
CrimeToronto PoliceScarboroughTPSKidnappingEglinton AvenueMarkham RoadScarborough Town Centre
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers