2 charged in connection with kidnapping investigation in Toronto

Two people have been arrested in connection with a kidnapping investigation in Toronto, police say.

In a press release, Toronto police said on Jan. 29, Ontario Provincial Police notified the force that a person had been located in Port Hope Ontario, after being kidnapped from Toronto.

Officers said that earlier that day a man was kidnapped at knifepoint from a condo in Toronto.

According to police, the man was forcibly confined in his own vehicle and forced to drive the suspects eastbound out of Toronto.

Police said the man escaped when they stopped in Port Hope and the suspects fled in the vehicle.

Officers said the vehicle was located in Toronto on Feb 3.

According to the release, two suspects were arrested at a hotel in the Whitby area on March 10, and a search warrant was executed on the hotel room.

Police said 20-year-old Jean Emmanuel Israel from Montreal was arrested and has been charged with several offences including kidnapping, assault with a weapon, robbery with a weapon and forcible confinement.

Officers said 18-year-old Shaem St. Lot Latortue from Montreal was also arrested and charged with several offences including robbery with a weapon, forcible confinement, assault with a weapon and kidnapping.

Police said both appeared in court on March 12.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.