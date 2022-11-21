Menu

Crime

Coquitlam RCMP searching for missing 19-year-old woman

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 21, 2022 7:42 pm
Anyone who sees Sophie Naidoo is asked to call 911 immediately. View image in full screen
Anyone who sees Sophie Naidoo is asked to call 911 immediately. Coquitlam RCMP

Coquitlam RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 19-year-old woman they believe to be at high risk.

Sophie Naidoo was last seen leaving the Port Coquitlam Public Library at 575 Poirier Ave. around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. Police say she was headed in the direction of the Lougheed SkyTrain station.

Naidoo is known to use public transit, police said.

Click to play video: 'What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?'
What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?

Investigators and her family are concerned about her well-being.

Naidoo is described as Indigenous and five-feet-one-inch tall, with a medium to heavy build, black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink hoodie, grey sweat pants, white shoes and glasses. Her hair was in a ponytail, and she was carrying a pink Herschel backpack.

Police said she may behave in a way that causes a risk to herself, and anyone who sees her should call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.

