Some stolen phones dumped after gunpoint robbery at Vancouver cafe, police believe

While several cellphones were stolen in a gunpoint robbery at an East Vancouver café on Sunday morning, investigators don’t believe phones were the target of the brazen theft.

According to police, two men with guns barged into the Cafe Du Soleil on Commercial Drive around 11 a.m. in a “takeover-style” robbery and told people to get on the ground.

“They threatened to hurt people, they threatened to shoot people and they robbed people of valuables,” Sgt. Steve Addison told CKNW’s Jill Bennett Show on Monday.

One person sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the holdup, according to police.

Addison said there is a “specific investigative reason” for not revealing what else the robbers took from the terrified brunchers, but “valuable items” in the possession of “certain people” were targeted.

Some of the stolen cell phones, however, were “tossed away or dumped” a short distance from the diner and later recovered, police believe.

“So it’s quite likely the phones were taken as an attempt by these criminals to prevent people from immediately calling 911 — all part of the strategy to get away, to delay police attendance,” Addison explained.

Police are searching for two suspects who wore hats, hoodies and gloves to obscure their identities. One suspect reportedly wore a pandemic face mask, Addison added.

Police have not yet recovered the weapons used in the attack.

“We still have a lot of work to do, but I think we have a lot we can work with,” said Addison.

“We’ve had a tremendous amount of success by releasing videos to the public and having suspects identified. That’s certainly something we’ll look at in this case.”

More than a dozen staff and customers were “traumatized” by the incident, according to a Monday news release from the Vancouver Police Department.

“Physical injuries aside, the psychological trauma, the emotional trauma — the anxiety that goes along with being victimized in this way — is something that’s going to take a long time to recover from,” said Addison. “This is very much a priority investigation for us.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Vancouver police at 604-717-2541.