Crime

Patrons at Cafe Du Soleil on Commercial Drive robbed at gunpoint: employee

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted November 20, 2022 6:01 pm
Brazen robbery at Commercial Drive restaurant
Vancouver Police are investigating a disturbing Sunday morning robbery at a popular eatery on Vancouver's Commercial Drive. Julie Nolin reports.

A cafe on Vancouver’s Commercial Drive was robbed at gunpoint on Sunday.

An employee told Global News two men armed with handguns entered Cafe Du Soleil during brunch.

The suspects entered the business and stole patrons’ cell phones.

Read more: Man charged after baby spat on in Mount Pleasant, Vancouver police say

Vancouver police confirmed officers are investigating, but do not have any other information to share.

“I just heard about it. It’s crazy, and quite shocking. My restaurant is just down the street (from them),” said Oso Ortiz, owner of Don Osos restaurant.

“This is completely out of left field, and of course (this is concerning). We are in the same business in the same area.”

