Vigil held to remember 23-year-old Darius Smallboy in downtown Vancouver

On an emotional Friday night in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside, family members and supporters gathered for a candlelight vigil to honour 23-year-old Darius Smallboy.

“Thank you for coming out, and please pray for my son,” Darius Smallboy’s father, Rex Smallboy, said at the vigil. “His spirit can keep on.”

A small crowd gathered on Friday night to honour the death of 23-year-old Darius Smallboy.

Smallboy’s family had been desperately searching for the young Indigenous man, who was last seen on Nov. 3 and officially reported missing on Nov. 7.

It turns out he was found deceased in the Downtown Eastside the day after he was last seen.

His family is grateful for all the support but frustrated it took almost two weeks for his body to be identified.

”How can you have him in the city morgue, knowing we’re out here beating this pavement down, looking for him, and not make that connection,” said Jamie Smallboy, Darius’ aunt.

“It’s infuriating because I guess we all just look the same. He was just another Indigenous boy, another addict in the Downtown Eastside. He wasn’t paid no mind, no attention and wasn’t a priority.”

Vancouver police couldn’t comment on how long it took for the coroner to identify Darius’ body but said it arranged to inform the family immediately once officials got the news.

Darius’ father Rex said he plans to bring supplies and food to the Downtown Eastside to help those living there, in memory of his son.