88-year-old man killed, another sent to hospital after Vancouver car crash

Vancouver police are investigating a fatal crash in Vancouver on Saturday evening.
“A grey Honda Accord and a green Toyota Corolla collided,” Vancouver police said in a release.
“The driver of the Honda died at the scene.”
Police say a two-car collision occurred at 59 Ave and Oak Street around 6 p.m.
An 88-year-old man died in the crash and another person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with potential information or footage of the crash is asked to contact Vancouver police at 604-717-3012.
