88-year-old man killed, another sent to hospital after Vancouver car crash

Vancouver police are investigating a fatal crash in Vancouver on Saturday evening.

“A grey Honda Accord and a green Toyota Corolla collided,” Vancouver police said in a release.

“The driver of the Honda died at the scene.”

Police say a two-car collision occurred at 59 Ave and Oak Street around 6 p.m.

An 88-year-old man died in the crash and another person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with potential information or footage of the crash is asked to contact Vancouver police at 604-717-3012.