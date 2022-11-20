Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

88-year-old man killed, another sent to hospital after Vancouver car crash

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted November 20, 2022 2:30 pm
vancouver crash View image in full screen
One person has died after a crash in Vancouver on Saturday evening. Global News

Vancouver police are investigating a fatal crash in Vancouver on Saturday evening.

“A grey Honda Accord and a green Toyota Corolla collided,” Vancouver police said in a release.

“The driver of the Honda died at the scene.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Vancouver General Hospital staff call police after man high on drugs pulls knife

Police say a two-car collision occurred at 59 Ave and Oak Street around 6 p.m.

An 88-year-old man died in the crash and another person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with potential information or footage of the crash is asked to contact Vancouver police at 604-717-3012.

Click to play video: 'Senior injured in car crash worried about compensation from ICBC'
Senior injured in car crash worried about compensation from ICBC
Related News
Vancouvervancouver policeVPDOak StreetVancouver deathVancouver car crashOak street car crash
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers