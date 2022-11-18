Menu

Canada

TSB investigating helicopter crash that killed one person near Kitsault, B.C.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 18, 2022 1:30 pm
A Transportation Safety Board of Canada sign is seen at Ottawa International Airport on Sund. March 11, 2018. View image in full screen
A Transportation Safety Board of Canada sign is seen at Ottawa International Airport on Sund. March 11, 2018. Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press

The Transportation Safety Board is sending an investigator to the remote site of a helicopter crash that killed one person along the north coast of British Columbia.

The board says the Geotech Aviation commercial chopper was conducting survey operations near Kitsault, between Prince Rupert and Stewart, when it collided with terrain.

It says military aircraft and search and rescue technicians found the fatally injured pilot, who was the sole occupant on board.

There was no fire after the collision but the aircraft was destroyed.

Read more: Inexperienced pilot flew in risky conditions, finds report into crash that killed 2 B.C. fugitives

The board says the crash happened more than a week ago, on Nov. 9, but the site is difficult to access and a recovery team was being co-ordinated Friday.

It says it’s too early to say what caused the crash, however the investigator will consider the wreckage, equipment, weather conditions, maintenance history and operation of the aircraft.

Investigations by the board seek to improve transportation safety and do not assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability.

