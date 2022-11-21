Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

OPP investigate fatal crash south of Mount Forest, Ont.

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted November 21, 2022 4:43 pm
An OPP cruiser is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
An OPP cruiser is seen in this file photo. Global News File

One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash near Mount Forest, Ont.

Wellington County OPP were called to an area on Highway 6 around 10 a.m. Monday.

Investigators say initial reports indicated one vehicle was involved and that the driver was seriously hurt.

The driver was taken to a local hospital by paramedics and later died.

Read more: Wellington County OPP crack 14-year-old fatal hit-and-run case

Investigators say the identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family members.

Trending Now
Trending Now

A section of Highway 6 south of Mount Forest was closed as the West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement unit assisted in the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Click to play video: 'York Regional Police are investigating after fatal crash involving a car, horse'
York Regional Police are investigating after fatal crash involving a car, horse

 

OPPCrashFatal CrashKitchener newsGuelph NewsFatalWellington CountyHighway crashHighway 6Mount Forest
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers