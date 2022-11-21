OPP investigate fatal crash south of Mount Forest, Ont.

One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash near Mount Forest, Ont.
Wellington County OPP were called to an area on Highway 6 around 10 a.m. Monday.
Investigators say initial reports indicated one vehicle was involved and that the driver was seriously hurt.
The driver was taken to a local hospital by paramedics and later died.
Investigators say the identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family members.
A section of Highway 6 south of Mount Forest was closed as the West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement unit assisted in the investigation.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
