Wellington County OPP crack 14-year-old fatal hit-and-run case

Send this page to someone via email

An arrest has been made in a 14-year-old fatal hit-and-run investigation in Alma, Ont., north of Guelph.

Lucas Shortreed, 18, was struck and killed by a vehicle as he was walking on Wellington Road 17 around midnight Oct. 10, 2008.

The vehicle fled the scene and investigators with Wellington County OPP were looking for someone driving a 1995-1997 white Dodge Neon sedan.

OPP received and followed up on hundreds of tips and searched hundreds of similar vehicles over the course of the investigation.

The investigation led officers to a home on Sideroad 21 in Mapleton Township, where a search warrant was executed on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators have recovered the vehicle they believe was involved in the incident and have arrested two people.

A 55-year-old man from Arthur is charged with failing to stop at a scene of a crash involving death.

A 53-year-old woman, also from Arthur, is charged with being an accessory after the fact.

Both are also charged with obstructing justice and will be making future court appearances in Guelph.

Detachment commander Insp. Steve Thomas in a statement says the events marked an important step in bringing those responsible for Shortreed’s death to justice, and is proud of the work their investigators have done over the past 14 years.