Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

1 person dead, 1 injured in ‘serious incident’ at Prince Rupert, B.C. mall

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 21, 2022 2:08 pm
Ocean Cenrre Mall View image in full screen
A serious police incident unfolded at the Ocean Centre Mall in Prince Rupert Monday, police said. Google Street View

A serious incident is unfolding at a mall in Prince Rupert Monday morning.

RCMP confirmed that officers are on the scene at the Ocean Centre Mall and have been since they were called just after 8:30 a.m.

When police arrived, one person was found dead and another person was critically injured, police said.

Trending Now
Trending Now

The investigation is unfolding and RCMP are asking people to avoid the Ocean Centre Mall as police work to gather evidence.

“We know the traumatic impact this incident will have on many people and we have supports in place to assist those that may need help,” Staff Sgt. Dave Uppal with Prince Rupert RCMP said.

Read more: Prince Rupert RCMP issue public safety warning about ‘dangerous’ man

Story continues below advertisement

More details may be released as they become available.

Prince RupertPrince Rupert RCMPOcean Centre MallPrince Rupert incidentPrince Rupert mallPrince Rupert mall incidentPrince Rupert police incidentPrince Rupert police incident Monday
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers