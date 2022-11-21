1 person dead, 1 injured in ‘serious incident’ at Prince Rupert, B.C. mall

Send this page to someone via email

A serious incident is unfolding at a mall in Prince Rupert Monday morning.

RCMP confirmed that officers are on the scene at the Ocean Centre Mall and have been since they were called just after 8:30 a.m.

When police arrived, one person was found dead and another person was critically injured, police said.

The investigation is unfolding and RCMP are asking people to avoid the Ocean Centre Mall as police work to gather evidence.

“We know the traumatic impact this incident will have on many people and we have supports in place to assist those that may need help,” Staff Sgt. Dave Uppal with Prince Rupert RCMP said.

More details may be released as they become available.