Prince Rupert RCMP issue public safety warning about ‘dangerous’ man

Prince Rupert RCMP has issued a public safety notice about a man who is unlawfully at large.

Cameron James Low was due to report to his halfway house in the Vancouver area but failed to do so, police said.

Investigators suspect Low may have returned to the northern part of B.C. and he has an extensive criminal history in Prince Rupert, including aggravated assault and break and enter.

Low is described as 5.7 ft, 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police said Low is considered dangerous. If anyone sees him, do not approach him and call 911 immediately.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Low is asked to call the Prince Rupert RCMP at 250-627-0700.