Prince Rupert RCMP looking for ‘dangerous’ wanted man

A 47-year-old man, who is wanted on multiple arrest warrants, is on the run from police and Prince Rupert RCMP are asking the public for assistance in locating him.

Garnet Romeo Hill is wanted on multiple warrants stemming from crimes in Prince Rupert in 2021 and for failing to comply with conditions from a 2016 file in Wood Buffalo, Alta.

“Note that he is considered dangerous and should not be approached,” said Const. Gabriel Gravel, a Prince Rupert RCMP officer.

Police describe Hill as six feet tall and 186 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with possible information is being asked to contact Prince Rupert RCMP at 250-624-2136 or BC Crime Stoppers.

