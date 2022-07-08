Menu

Crime

Wanted man sought by Salmon Arm RCMP, public’s help sought

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 8, 2022 2:51 pm
According to the RCMP, Jason Ross Cameron, 44, of Blind Bay is wanted a number of charges and there’s a warrant out for his arrest. View image in full screen
According to the RCMP, Jason Ross Cameron, 44, of Blind Bay is wanted a number of charges and there’s a warrant out for his arrest. Salmon Arm RCMP

Police in Salmon Arm, B.C., are searching for a wanted man, and are reaching out for the public’s help.

According to the RCMP, Jason Ross Cameron, 44, of Blind Bay is wanted on a number of charges and there’s a warrant out for his arrest.

Read more: Salmon Arm RCMP seek public’s help in sexual assault investigation

Police say the charges include break and enter, mischief, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and three counts of possession of property obtained by crime.

Police provided an image of Ross and described him as a Caucasian male who’s six feet tall, weighs 154 pounds and has short, brown hair and blue eyes.

Salmon Arm RCMP say anyone who sees Cameron should not approach him – call 9-1-1.

Click to play video: 'Armed and dangerous suspect apprehended' Armed and dangerous suspect apprehended
Armed and dangerous suspect apprehended
