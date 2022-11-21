Saskatchewan’s first household hazardous materials depot opens in Regina

Send this page to someone via email

Regina residents can now recycle materials such as chemicals, fertilizers and batteries as the province’s first Household Hazardous Materials Depot has officially opened.

In a press release, the City of Regina said the depot, which is located next to the landfill on Fleet Street, is made possible with the operational support of Product Care Recycling and the Saskatchewan Association for Resource Recovery Corp. (SARRC).

“We commend the City of Regina and Product Care for partnering to open Saskatchewan’s first household hazardous materials depot,” Environment Minister Dana Skoropad said in a release.

“Our province is home to one of the most robust lists of recycling programs in the country, and I am so pleased to see another service being added right here in Regina. When waste is managed responsibly, it protects the health and safety of Saskatchewan residents and the environment for our future generations.”

Story continues below advertisement

Nov. 21 to 26, the new depot will be open to residents from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for grand opening week and regular operating hours will commence from Fridays to Saturdays with the same timeframe.

“We are pleased to be providing residents with a more convenient way to dispose of their hazardous materials,” stated Regina Mayor Sandra Masters.

Read more: Regina neighbourhoods have had enough of excess garbage

“Expanding this service to year-round will help increase our waste diversion efforts and reduce potential environmental impacts to our community.”

All materials dropped off at the Household Hazardous Materials Depot will be recycled or safely disposed of. This is another step towards the City of Regina’s goal to divert 65 per cent of residential waste away from the landfill and keep hazardous material out of its waterways.

For further information on recycling guidelines, residents can check the City of Regina website.

1:48 Recycle Right: dealing with household hazardous waste