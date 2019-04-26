Regina to collect hazardous waste on select dates through spring

The City of Regina is asking residents to drop off their hazardous waste to the public works yard on select dates this spring, beginning April 26.

The yard is located at 2400 6th Ave.

Household hazardous waste is “items that can be corrosive, flammable or poisonous,” according to the city.

That includes things like aerosols found in hair spray, cleaning products, batteries, automotive items, fuels, and corrosives.

Electronics and appliances are not accepted. Find more about where to drop them off here.

The materials will be disposed of properly and in an “environmentally friendly matter,” said the city in a release.

The city is asking people not to dispose of household hazardous waste “in your garbage or by pouring items down the drain or storm water sewers, as it will harm the environment.”

The drop-off is for Regina residents only and vehicles bringing hazardous waste from business activities are not permitted.

They said it’s “worth the effort to protect our environment for future generations.”

Materials need to be labelled correctly and stored securely.

Dates and times to drop off:

April 26, 4 – 7 p.m.

April 27, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

May 24, 4 – 7 p.m.

May 25, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

June 21, 4 – 7 p.m.

June 22, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Visit Regina.ca/waste for more information and a complete list of accepted items.