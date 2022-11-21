Menu

Fire

Vacant home on Manitoba Avenue to be demolished, say Winnipeg fire officials

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted November 21, 2022 2:18 pm
Fire consumes vacant home on Manitoba Avenue
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews responded to a fire in the 300 block of Manitoba Avenue Monday morning. Platoon One Fire Chief, Brent Cheater, said this isn't the first time crews have responded to a fire at this address. Due to structural safety concerns crews didn't enter the building to fight the blaze and instead extinguished the fire from the outside. No injuries were reported and the structure is expected to be a total loss.

No injuries are being reported in a fire at a vacant home on Manitoba Avenue Monday morning.

Fire crews were called to fire at the home in the 300 block of Manitoba Avenue just before 11 a.m.

Read more: Two hospitalized after fire at Manitoba Housing high-rise

Heavy smoke and fire forced firefighters to attack the blaze from the outside, the city said in a release later in the day.

The house is expected to be a total loss, the city says. View image in full screen
The house is expected to be a total loss, the city says. Randall Paull/Global News

Officials say crews also worked to keep the fire from spreading to neighbouring homes.

Read more: Vacant Winnipeg duplex goes up in flames Monday morning

The fire has since been brought under control but firefighters are expected to remain at the site into the afternoon Monday.

The house is expected to be a total loss, the city says, and will be demolished.

Winnipeg emergency crews tackle Sherbrook Street fire
