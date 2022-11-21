Vacant home on Manitoba Avenue to be demolished, say Winnipeg fire officials

No injuries are being reported in a fire at a vacant home on Manitoba Avenue Monday morning.
Fire crews were called to fire at the home in the 300 block of Manitoba Avenue just before 11 a.m.
Heavy smoke and fire forced firefighters to attack the blaze from the outside, the city said in a release later in the day.
Officials say crews also worked to keep the fire from spreading to neighbouring homes.
The fire has since been brought under control but firefighters are expected to remain at the site into the afternoon Monday.
The house is expected to be a total loss, the city says, and will be demolished.
