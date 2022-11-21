Barrie Santa Claus Parade makes triumphant return to downtown core

Send this page to someone via email

A fire juggler, live performances, hot chocolate and tons of holiday cheer were all around downtown Barrie, Ont., this weekend as residents celebrated the official arrival of the holiday season.

After two years of pandemic restrictions, the Santa Claus Parade returned to the downtown core in the evening, with tons of events happening during the day at the Noella Festival.

This year’s theme was holiday traditions which the Barrie Chamber of Commerce said was designed to celebrate multiple cultures looking to the past, present and future.

Paul Markle, executive director of the Barrie Chamber of Commerce, estimates there were around 70,000 people out on the streets to watch the parade but said it’s hard to know the exact amount.

Story continues below advertisement

“Nothing beats getting back to a regular parade route. Bradford Street all the way down to the end of Dunlop was packed. I’ve never seen as many people in for a parade in my lifetime as far as going to Santa Claus parades in Barrie,” Markle said.

“You could feel the joy in the air, and the kids were just beside themselves.”

Last night was a great night for a parade! #BarriePolice was so thrilled to be part of this great annual Christmas tradition and so happy to see everyone from our community, especially the children, out enjoying themselves again! pic.twitter.com/5e7h7r6uK5 — Barrie Police (@BarriePolice) November 20, 2022

There were 47 floats which Markle said is a bit fewer than in years past, but that did not take away from the “huge effort” put forward by local businesses.

“This is for Barrie by Barrie, and it’s great to be back to see this again. So we’re looking forward to putting it on again next year,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

On Saturday, there were also live performances in Meridian Square by the Strumbellas, as well as games and hot chocolate as part of the Downtown Barrie BIA’s Noella Festival.

Following the parade, residents witnessed the tree-lighting ceremony followed by fireworks.

Story continues below advertisement

#Barrie – thank you for all the Olaf love!! Hoping you all had a great time at the Santa Claus parade. pic.twitter.com/IRcXE2pBUy — Ann-Marie Kungl (personal account) (@annmariekungl) November 20, 2022