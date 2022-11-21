Menu

Crime

Sioux Valley man charged with first-degree murder, Manitoba RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 21, 2022 11:58 am
Virden RCMP detachment.
Virden RCMP detachment. RCMP

A man from Sioux Valley Dakota First Nation is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of a 30-year-old woman Saturday night.

Officers from the Virden RCMP detachment were called to a home in the community around 6:25 p.m., police said, where they found the victim, who was pronounced dead on scene.

Read more: Virden woman killed in head-on crash with semi, RCMP say

The suspect, Ernie Blacksmith, 20, will appear in a Brandon courtroom Monday.

RCMP major crimes investigators and forensic identification services continue to investigate.

