Traffic

Virden woman killed in head-on crash with semi: RCMP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted November 14, 2022 2:58 pm
An RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
A 35-year-old woman was killed in a crash on PR 257 Saturday, RCMP say. Global News / File

Manitoba RCMP say a woman from Virden, Man., is dead following a two-vehicle crash near the Saskatchewan border.

Emergency crews were called to the crash on Provincial Road 257, near the community of Kola, Man., around 5:40 p.m. Saturday.

They say a westbound SUV crossed over the centre line and crashed head-on with an eastbound semi-truck.

The 35-year-old woman driving the SUV died at the scene, police said in a release Monday.

The driver of the semi-truck, a 74-year-old man from Brandon, wasn’t injured.

Virden RCMP continue to investigate.

 

