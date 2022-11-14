Virden woman killed in head-on crash with semi: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP say a woman from Virden, Man., is dead following a two-vehicle crash near the Saskatchewan border.
Emergency crews were called to the crash on Provincial Road 257, near the community of Kola, Man., around 5:40 p.m. Saturday.
They say a westbound SUV crossed over the centre line and crashed head-on with an eastbound semi-truck.
The 35-year-old woman driving the SUV died at the scene, police said in a release Monday.
The driver of the semi-truck, a 74-year-old man from Brandon, wasn’t injured.
Virden RCMP continue to investigate.
