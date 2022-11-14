Virden woman killed in head-on crash with semi: RCMP

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Manitoba RCMP say a woman from Virden, Man., is dead following a two-vehicle crash near the Saskatchewan border.

Emergency crews were called to the crash on Provincial Road 257, near the community of Kola, Man., around 5:40 p.m. Saturday.

They say a westbound SUV crossed over the centre line and crashed head-on with an eastbound semi-truck.

0:24 Manitoba man killed in single-vehicle crash in RM of Ritchot: RCMP

The 35-year-old woman driving the SUV died at the scene, police said in a release Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver of the semi-truck, a 74-year-old man from Brandon, wasn’t injured.

Virden RCMP continue to investigate.