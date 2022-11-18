Team Canada’s Alphonso Davies lands as Doha heats up ahead of World Cup kickoff

Send this page to someone via email

A smiling Alphonso Davies landed in Doha on Friday, a late arrival after undergoing therapy for a hamstring strain back in Germany.

“Brotherhood fully reunited again,” Canada Soccer said in a social media post with a photo showing the Bayern Munich star giving a thumb’s up.

READ MORE: After eventful year, Edmonton’s Alphonso Davies set to shine on soccer’s biggest stage

View image in full screen Canadian national men’s soccer team forward Alphonso Davies juggles a ball with his feet during a training session for a CONCACAF Nations League match against Curacao, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

“This is amazing,” Davies said on a separate video as he walked into the Canadian team hotel complete with Maple Leaf flags and a banner saying “We are brothers. We stand on guard.”

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m alright. I’m ready,” he said after getting a hug.

READ MORE: Canadian men’s soccer team has become a winning band of brothers under John Herdman

View image in full screen Canada’s Alphonso Davies prepares to take a corner kick against Curacao during the first half of a CONCACAF Nations League soccer match, in Vancouver, on Thursday, June 9, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The 22-year-old from Edmonton left Bayern’s 3-2 win at Hertha Berlin on Nov. 6, clutching the back of his leg. Bayern subsequently said the injury was not as bad as originally feared and Davies’ participation in the World Cup was “not at risk.”

4:43 New biography on Canadian soccer superstar Alphonso Davies

His arrival is a step closer to a return to action. He missed Canada’s missed final warmup match, a 2-1 win over Japan in Dubai on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Canada’s men’s national soccer team tops Japan 2-1 in World Cup tuneup

The 41st-ranked Canadians, who did not have a media availability Friday, face No. 2 Belgium on Wednesday in their first Group F match. The Belgians were upset 2-1 by No. 39 Egypt in their final warmup match Friday in Kuwait City.

The next question is the status of influential midfielder Stephen Eustaquio, who sat out the Japan game after taking a knock in training.

On the plus side, captain Atiba Hutchinson saw 60 minutes of action while midfielder Jonathan Osorio got 30 minutes off the bench.

Both have seen limited action in recent months, with the 39-year-old Hutchinson sidelined by a bone bruise suffered in pre-season with Turkey’s Besiktas and Osorio dealing with post-concussion syndrome after taking an elbow to the head in a Toronto FC game in Chicago.

The win over Japan, thanks to a stoppage-time penalty by Lucas Cavallini, provided several milestones.

Alistair Johnston started his 28th straight game for Canada, a men’s national team record. The CF Montreal defender had shared the record for consecutive starts with former Canada captain Bruce Wilson, who compiled his streak between 1984 and ’86, when Canada last appeared at the World Cup.

Junior Hoilett earned his 50th cap for Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

Hutchinson and veteran goalkeeper Milan Borjan were first off the plane in Doha in the wee hours as the 41st-ranked Canadians left Dubai immediately after Thursday’s victory over No. 24 Japan.

READ MORE: Next-level opposition awaits Canada’s World Cup soccer team in Qatar

The World Cup is hard to miss in downtown Doha with soaring office towers adorned with giant colourful banners showcasing players like England’s Harry Kane, Germany’s Manuel Neuer, South Korea’s Son Heung-min and the Netherlands’ Virgil van Dijk, among others.

Away from the city centre, the surroundings are largely one-colour — with many buildings a sand-like beige. But there are also spectacular structures, with sweeping curves.

The heat is everywhere and it gets toasty early here. We’re talking prison planet temperatures.

“Today’s temperature is forecast to be NEARLY THE SAME as yesterday,” said one weather website, citing the mid-afternoon temperature at 31 degrees Celsius, feeling like 34.

And tomorrow?

“Tomorrow’s temperature is forecast to be NEARLY THE SAME as today.”

3:51 Canadian men’s soccer team heads to World Cup

For reporters whose luggage didn’t make it to Qatar with them, a visit to the City Center Doha shopping mall provided some emergency supplies at prices that ranged from bargain-basement to severe sticker shock, often seemingly with no rhyme or reason.

Story continues below advertisement

Familiar North American names like Adidas and Quiksilver and British chains Boots and Debenhams were all to be found, although doors were shuttered during Friday prayers, which lasted about 90 minutes around the lunch hour.

A trip to an airport pharmacy found a range of small tubes of sunblock for $50. Pick the wrong one and you got sun protection accompanied by a bronzing effect that would have done George Hamilton proud.

Keeping hydrated will be a challenge, in some ways. The first Arab-hosted World Cup means adult beverages are scarce and/or expensive.

On Friday, the sale of beer at the eight World Cup stadiums was banned two days before the opening match. Non-alcoholic beer will still be sold at matches, likely not much of a consolation for some fans.

READ MORE: Edmontonians head to Qatar to cheer on Canada at World Cup

Two draft beers at a downtown hotel, where alcohol sales are permitted, cost 100 Riyals, about $36.60.

The tournament starts Sunday with No. 50 Qatar taking on No. 44 Ecuador.