North Battleford RCMP investigate delivery driver food robbery

A food delivery driver was held up and had his delivery items stolen in North Battleford, Sask., on Thursday night.

North Battleford RCMP said they responded to the report around 8 p.m. on the 1200 block of 108 Street.

They say an unknown man approached the driver, produced a weapon and demanded the delivery items.

The driver was not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call North Battleford RCMP at (306) 446-1720.