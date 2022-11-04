Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

British Columbia permanently caps food delivery service fees

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 4, 2022 5:50 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. government makes cap on food-delivery fees permanent'
B.C. government makes cap on food-delivery fees permanent
WATCH: Minister Ravi Kahlon announced Thursday the provincial government is permanently capping fees charged by food delivery services. The cap was put in place as a temporary measure in December of 2020 during the pandemic and is now being made permanent – Oct 6, 2022

The B.C. government has become the first in Canada to permanently cap the fees food delivery services can charge to restaurants.

Under the Food Delivery Service Fee Act, which has now received royal assent, companies like Uber Eats and SkipTheDishes will not be able to charge restaurants more than 20 per cent of the dollar value of an order.

Read more: B.C. places 15-per-cent cap on fees for food delivery services

B.C. initially implemented a temporary cap of 15 per cent on the fees in December 2020, as food delivery surged while people were urged to stay home during the pandemic.

Trending Now

Restaurants had complained that the delivery companies were charging them as much as 30 per cent in commission on the total price of a food order, making it difficult to generate any profit in an industry with razor-thin margins.

Story continues below advertisement

The temporary cap, which was extended twice, was due to expire at the end of December.

The new act also bans companies from cutting driver compensation to skirt the fee cap.

British Columbianewsfood deliveryService FeesB.C. food deliveryB.C.food delivery service feesBritish Columbia food deliveryBritish Columbia food delivery service feesservice fee capservice fees cap
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers