Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Concordia staff and students rally against university’s decision to close daycare

By Olivia O'Malley Global News
Posted November 18, 2022 5:41 pm
Click to play video: 'Concordia University’s daycare to shut down'
Concordia University’s daycare to shut down
Students and staff members at Concordia University are very upset that the high education institution is shuttering its decades old daycare. The pre-school centre will be closed next July to allow Concordia to expand. But the decision has Montreal parents scrambling to find a new daycare for their children. As Global’s Olivia O’Malley reports – the parents are fighting back -- hoping administrators at the university will change their minds.

Students and staff at Concordia University in Montreal should be focusing on mid-terms, but lately the groups’ efforts have been concentrated on saving their children’s daycare.

“It’s a really busy time and it’s already impacting us emotionally, psychologically, it’s impacting our work,” said computer science and software engineering professor Marta Kersten-Ortel, who’s son goes to CPE Concordia.

Read more: Will Ottawa’s childcare plan actually help parents during the recovery?

The university is set to close CPE Concordia on St. Matieu Street in July 2023. The closure is to allegedly make space for academic needs.

“I’m disappointed that there’s not a better collaboration to work on this despite, you know, an understanding that we’re trying to grow our campus,” said Kersten-Ortel.

Story continues below advertisement

The daycare was founded in 1973. There are spots for 80 children, ages 18 months to five years. Concordia students and staff are given priority.

Read more: Quebec provides new incentives to attract more daycare workers

“This place allows me to work effectively and parent effectively, and without it, I would be in complete crisis. Which is what I’m facing now as of July 1,” said history professor Max Bergholz who has two sons in daycare.

Varda Nisar has a thee-year-old daughter. The PhD candidate said the daycare is like a second home since moving to Canada.

“When we joined Concordia, we thought Concordia relied on certain values, that it upheld certain values. To know that it does not, and at the end of the day, real estate is what matters, it’s been very disappointing,” Nisar told Global News.

Click to play video: 'NDP’s Jagmeet Singh presses Liberals on support for families amid rise in inflation with own baby in tow'
NDP’s Jagmeet Singh presses Liberals on support for families amid rise in inflation with own baby in tow

Staff and students said Concordia gave them no alternate child-care options. The university’s only other subsidized daycare on its Loyola campus with 12-14 spaces.

Story continues below advertisement

“I waited two and a half years to get this space here, so I have no faith that I will find a space for my children,” said Bergholz.

Read more: N.S. daycare operators say sector in crisis amid staff shortages, rising costs

In an email to Global News a Concordia University spokesperson said, “we are continuing to meet with the CPE to see how we can support them to ensure that the daycare can remain open while balancing our need for space on our downtown campus.”

Parents, however, say there has been a lack of communication and support from the university after making the unilateral decision.

“It’s part, in my view, of a longer-term pattern here at the university – which is very troubling – of these top-down decisions that are issued without consultation with the people being affected,” said Bergholz.

A spokesperson for the Minister of Education and Minister of Families told Global News in an email, “The ministry is aware of the situation and will support the CPE in its efforts to avoid a break in service.”

The group has created a change.org petition urging Concordia to rescind its decision and parents are working to get their unions involved.

Related News
MontrealChild CareDaycareConcordia UniversityChildcarechild care spacesQuebec child careDaycare ClosingCPE ConcordiaCPE Concordia closing
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers