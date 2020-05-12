Outbreak of COVID-19 reported at Quebec daycares for essential workers: Ministry of Education

Send this page to someone via email

A Rosemont school that was operating as a daycare for essential workers has been forced to close its doors for two weeks, after two children from the same family tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Commission Scolaire de Montréal (CSDM) confirmed.

Parents and staff of La Mennais school in Rosemont were made aware of situation “immediately,” said a CSDM spokesperson.

“All hygiene and physical distancing precautions have been strictly observed since the opening.”

READ MORE: Legault encourages Quebecers to wear masks to limit coronavirus spread

An epidemiological investigation by The Regional Public Health Department is currently underway.

In a statement, the Ministry of Education said that it had been made aware on Monday of 26 cases of COVID-19 in emergency daycare centres.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

According to the most recent information obtained by the Ministry, 43 positive cases have been reported to the Families Minister, 10 of them are spread out among 36 emergency daycares.

Story continues below advertisement

Two of these daycares within the education sector have been forced to shut down temporarily as well as some other emergency daycares, following Public Health recommendations.

“The Families Ministry is however unable to quantify with exactitude, but one speaks of at least seven closings on recommendation of (Public Health), ” indicated the press release.

— With files from Global’s Anne Leclair

1:56 Quebec reopens elementary schools outside Montreal amid pandemic Quebec reopens elementary schools outside Montreal amid pandemic