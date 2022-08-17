Menu

Canada

N.S. daycare operators say sector in crisis amid staff shortages, rising costs

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 17, 2022 1:27 pm
A Nova Scotia daycare operator says that staff shortages and rising expenses are causing a crisis in child care.

Bonnie Minard says she is struggling to recruit and retain early childhood educators for her Halifax-area daycare and is worried about increased demand for care in September, when enrolment typically jumps.

The province, meanwhile, has promised daycares a wage compensation program this fall to improve the pay of early childhood educators.

Read more: Nova Scotia to create 1,500 new daycare spaces by the end of this year

This program is tied to the $605-million deal between the province and the federal government to create $10-a-day child care spaces.

Minard says the wage compensation for early childhood educators needs to be implemented immediately to improve staffing, keep daycare centres running and ensure the professionals working with children “are paid what they deserve.”

Her daycare — the Portland Daycare Centre in Dartmouth, N.S. — has 14 full-time staff, and she says she would like to hire six more people.

More to come.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
