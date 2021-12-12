Menu

Canada

Quebec daycare workers strike concludes after unions reach deal with province

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 12, 2021 4:31 pm
Click to play video: 'Four hundred Quebec daycares close as educators walk off job in unlimited strike' Four hundred Quebec daycares close as educators walk off job in unlimited strike
WATCH - De. 1, 2021: Workers at 400 public daycares have gone on a general strike, claiming the government is not treating all employees equally. The government insists it's still willing to negotiate but it's taking a tougher tone, leading many to fear they will introduce back to work legislation. Raquel Fletcher reports. – Dec 1, 2021

Thousands of daycare workers across Quebec will be back on the job as of Monday after formally ratifying a deal that puts an end to a strike affecting about 400 government-subsidized centres.

Union leaders say 93 per cent of members voted in favour of the deal with the provincial government, which was reached on Wednesday.

About 10,000 workers affiliated with the Confederation of National Trade Unions had been on strike since Dec. 1 after negotiations stalled over salary raises for support staff such as kitchen and maintenance employees.

Trending Stories

READ MORE: Quebec government and public daycare unions reach agreement in principle

The agreement raises educators’ salaries by about 18 per cent over three years, and up to 12.5 per cent for support staff.

It also offers union members an additional bonus equivalent to 3 per cent of pay for hours worked between April 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021.

Union representative Stephanie Vachon issued a statement saying the “historic negotiation” represents progress and crediting members’ determination and solidarity.

Quebec Treasury Board President Sonia LeBel issued a statement on Twitter welcoming the agreement, saying the government answered the call to recognize and promote daycare workers.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
