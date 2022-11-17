Halifax launches app to help residents navigate Cogswell Interchange during construction

Send this page to someone via email

The Cogswell Interchange is getting a major redevelopment.

The redevelopment project will involve extending the entrance of the downtown area northward and creating development blocks capable of supporting new residential and commercial developments for 2,500 people.

The $122.6-million project will include cycling lanes, multi-use trails, new parks and open spaces, but to get there it will require lots of construction.

“It’s a major construction site, it’s quite disruptive to the existing traffic patterns,” said Cogswell redevelopment project manager Donna Davis.

“For the last six months there’s been a fair amount of [traffic] changes, primarily because we’re trying to put in place detour roads that are going to maintain traffic patterns for an extended amount of time.”

The phase one detour is on track to be completed around Dec. 15. Once in place, it will remain as the detour route for the rest of the first phase which is expected to last about 18 months.

Detours will shift when the project moves into phase two and again into phase three. To help people keep track of everything, the municipality has launched the “Cogswell Distrcit” app.

“The primary purpose of the app is to help people navigate through and around the Cogswell District site,” said Davis.

“Part of the message we want to get out is that downtown is still very accessible,” said Paul MacKinnon with Downtown Halifax.

Construction for the project is expected to take about four years, with completion estimated for the end of 2026. And while construction during that time could cause some headaches for those downtown, MacKinnon says the redevelopment has been needed for a long time.

“We know that Nova Scotia’s growing,” he said.

“Downtown Halifax was the fastest growing downtown, we want to see that continue. Cogswell District will be mainly residential; it’ll be a whole new neighbourhood right on the cusp of downtown.”

Business owner Marie-Helena Roy owns and operates Bâton Rouge Halifax, a restaurant downtown right near the ongoing construction, and said that there have already been some challenges with construction.

Over the summer they were unable to open their patio, and currently pedestrian access is limited.

“We have one side of the street completely blocked so anyone from Purdy’s Wharf won’t be tempted to come here, they’ll have to go around so it’s a bit of a detour and it’s been affecting our lunches a lot.”

Despite the current challenges, Roy said the project will be a good thing for the area.

“We know in the long run it’s going to be gorgeous,” she said.

“We’ll have a park right out front of the restaurant and there will be a bigger park right at Granville Street so this is definitely a plus.”

And while it will take years for the entire redevelopment to be complete, Davis wants people to know that they have a lot to look forward to before then.

“Starting in the spring we’ll start major construction of Granville Park and expect that to be completed by the fall,” she said.

“So that will be up and running and people will be able to use that.”