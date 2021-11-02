Halifax launches Cogswell District project, but end date far down the road

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax officially launched its Cogswell District project on Tuesday, which is being billed as “the biggest city-building project in the history of Halifax.”

The project will convert 16 acres of road infrastructure, where the Cogswell Interchange is located, into a mixed-use neighbourhood, the city said in a release.

The project will involve extending the entrance of the downtown area northward and creating development blocks capable of supporting new residential and commercial developments for 2,500 people.

“It will connect the vibrant downtown region to the historic north end and the picturesque waterfront – creating a stronger, more inclusive network of communities,” said the municipality’s chief administrative officer Jacques Dubé.

View image in full screen A mock-up of the new proposed Granville Park is shown. Halifax Regional Municipality

The $122.6-million project will include cycling lanes, multi-use trails, new parks and open spaces, a transit hub, and a central urban square to “transform this traffic-centric area into a livable pedestrian friendly area for people to live, work, and play.”

The release said the project “has the potential to be primarily self-funded in the long term once construction is over and the redevelopment of the area is completed.”

“The sale of land, utility cost sharing, and the subsequent property taxes will help off-set the front-end investment and generate long-term recurring revenue for the municipality,” it said.

View image in full screen The city said the project will extend the entrance to the city’s downtown northward. Halifax Regional Municipality

The Cogswell Interchange was built in the 1960s to accommodate a planned waterfront freeway that was never built. There has been talk of tearing down and redeveloping the interchange for decades.

Tuesday’s release said the pre-construction phase began in mid-September and is expected to last three months, with fully mobilized construction beginning in winter of 2022.

The construction phase of the project is expected to take up to four years to complete.

View image in full screen The development project will include cycling lanes, multi-use trails, new parks and open spaces, a transit hub, and a central urban square. Halifax Regional Municipality

It said the city aims to complete construction of three bypass roads in the spring of 2022 and a construction schedule for the roads will be shared once it has been finalized.

Two of the bypass roads will modify north-south traffic through the construction site, and the third will modify east-west traffic.

“These by-pass roads are necessary to enable construction zones to be set up within the project site,” the release said.

It said residents will be provided with advance notice about potential traffic impacts.

