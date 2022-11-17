Menu

Crime

SIU clears Waterloo police of wrongdoing after man breaks hand while in custody

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 17, 2022 4:37 pm
Special Investigations Unit cruiser. View image in full screen
Special Investigations Unit cruiser. Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press

The province’s police watchdog has closed the book on an August incident in which a man suffered a broken hand while in Waterloo Regional Police custody.

The incident occurred on Aug. 6, after a 28-year-old man was arrested for drunk driving, according to the Special Investigations Unit.

A release from the SIU says he was then taken into an interview room, where cameras spotted the man punching the camera, walls and doors, which left him with a broken right hand.

“Based on the SIU’s preliminary inquiries, including a review of video footage that captured the incident, Director (Joseph) Martino found it plain and obvious that the police did nothing to cause or contribute to the man’s injuries,” the release read.

“Accordingly, the file has been closed.”

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.

