Robber steals minivan from owner in parking lot in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after a vehicle was stolen from the owner in a parking lot in Kitchener.

According to police, officers were dispatched to a parking lot near Frederick and Edna streets at around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

They say the victim was walking out to their minivan from a business when they were approached by a stranger. The man then tussled with the victim, taking their car keys in the process.

The suspect then took off in the victim’s vehicle, which police said was a dark grey Dodge Caravan.

There were no injuries reported to police as a result of the robbery.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8255 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.