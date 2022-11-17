Menu

Canada

Quebec father charged with killing son, daughter is fit to stand trial

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted November 17, 2022 2:29 pm
Click to play video: 'Laval father facing first-degree murder charges after two children found dead'
Laval father facing first-degree murder charges after two children found dead
A Laval man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his children. Kamaljit Arora, 45, is also facing an assault charge involving his wife. The incident has left the City of Laval shaken. Global's Felicia Parrillo explains – Oct 18, 2022

A Quebec father charged in the deaths of his two children is legally fit to stand trial following a psychiatric evaluation.

Kamaljit Arora, 45, appeared in court Thursday morning after he was arrested exactly a month ago. The psychiatric evaluation was ordered in early November after his appearance was repeatedly delayed while he was in hospital with unspecified injuries.

Laval police arrested Arora on Oct. 17 after authorities were called to the family home north of Montreal. The bodies of his 11-year-old son and 13-year-old daughter were discovered by police.

Trending Now

READ MORE: Quebec’s human and youth rights commission to investigate separate homicides involving children

Officers tried to revive the two children, but they were taken to hospital, where they were pronounced dead a short time later.

Story continues below advertisement

Arora has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in his children’s deaths. He is also charged with one count of assault by strangulation of his wife.

Quebec prosecutors confirmed the case will return before the court on Feb. 8, 2023.

