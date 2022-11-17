Quebec father charged with killing son, daughter is fit to stand trial

Send this page to someone via email

A Quebec father charged in the deaths of his two children is legally fit to stand trial following a psychiatric evaluation.

Kamaljit Arora, 45, appeared in court Thursday morning after he was arrested exactly a month ago. The psychiatric evaluation was ordered in early November after his appearance was repeatedly delayed while he was in hospital with unspecified injuries.

Laval police arrested Arora on Oct. 17 after authorities were called to the family home north of Montreal. The bodies of his 11-year-old son and 13-year-old daughter were discovered by police.

Officers tried to revive the two children, but they were taken to hospital, where they were pronounced dead a short time later.

Arora has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in his children’s deaths. He is also charged with one count of assault by strangulation of his wife.

Quebec prosecutors confirmed the case will return before the court on Feb. 8, 2023.