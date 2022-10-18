Brother and sister killed, father arrested, in Laval ‘family tragedy:’ police

Send this page to someone via email

An 11-year-old boy and his 13-year-old sister are dead, and a 46-year-old man has been arrested, following what police are describing as a family tragedy.

Police discovered the bodies of the brother and sister after they were called to a private residence on Lauzon Street in Laval’s Sainte-Dorothée district shortly before 6 p.m. Monday.

Local media is reporting that both children had their hands tied and were drowned. First responders tried unsuccessfully to revive the two children at the scene. They were transported to hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

The 46-year-old man, later identified as the father of the deceased children, was arrested at the home.

The mayor of Laval, Stéphane Boyer, took to social media to offer condolences to the family members of the young victims.

