Crime

Brother and sister killed, father arrested, in Laval ‘family tragedy:’ police

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 18, 2022 7:25 am
Two children are dead following what police are describing as a family drama in Laval. Monday, October 17, 2022. View image in full screen
Two children are dead following what police are describing as a family drama in Laval. Monday, October 17, 2022. TVA

An 11-year-old boy and his 13-year-old sister are dead, and a 46-year-old man has been arrested, following what police are describing as a family tragedy.

Police discovered the bodies of the brother and sister after they were called to a private residence on Lauzon Street in Laval’s Sainte-Dorothée district shortly before 6 p.m. Monday.

Local media is reporting that both children had their hands tied and were drowned. First responders tried unsuccessfully to revive the two children at the scene. They were transported to hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

Read more: Quebec invests additional $13.2 million to fight conjugal violence

The 46-year-old man, later identified as the father of the deceased children, was arrested at the home.

Trending Now

The mayor of Laval, Stéphane Boyer, took to social media to offer condolences to the family members of the young victims.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2022 The Canadian Press

