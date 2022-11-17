Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Xi wasn’t criticizing Trudeau during G20 confrontation, China says

By Staff Reuters
Posted November 17, 2022 10:06 am
Click to play video: 'Camera catches Xi confronting Trudeau at G20 summit'
Camera catches Xi confronting Trudeau at G20 summit
WATCH: Camera catches Xi confronting Trudeau at G20 summit

China’s foreign ministry on Thursday said Chinese President Xi Jinping was not criticizing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, a day after Xi was seen confronting him at the G20 summit over alleged leaks from a meeting they held.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular media briefing that Beijing supports having frank exchanges as long as they are held on an equal basis, and said China hopes Canada will take action to improve bilateral ties.

“The video you mentioned was indeed a short conversation both leaders held during the G20 summit. This is very normal. I don’t think it should be interpreted as Chairman Xi criticizing or accusing anyone,” Mao said.

Read more: Chinese President Xi confronts Trudeau for sharing details of G20 conversation

In video footage published by Canadian broadcasters on Wednesday, a translator for Xi can be heard in the video telling Trudeau that “everything we discussed was leaked to the paper(s), that’s not appropriate.”

Story continues below advertisement

Xi himself can be heard saying, in Mandarin, “that is not appropriate, and we didn’t do it that way.”

Xi then goes on to say “if there is sincerity, we can communicate well with mutual respect, otherwise the outcome will not be easy to tell.”

Click to play video: 'Trudeau on tense moment with China’s Xi at G20: “Not every conversation is going to be easy”'
Trudeau on tense moment with China’s Xi at G20: “Not every conversation is going to be easy”

Mao did not answer a question from Reuters on why this short exchange on Wednesday was set up and what Xi meant when he said “that is not appropriate, and we didn’t do it that way.”

Trending Now

Xi’s displeasure was possibly due to media reports, citing government sources that Trudeau brought up “serious concerns” about alleged espionage and Chinese “interference” in Canadian elections when meeting with Xi on Tuesday, Trudeau’s first talks with the Chinese leader in more than three years.

The talks were kept informal, according to a Canadian government source, explaining why no official readout was published by either side.

Story continues below advertisement
Xi Trudeau View image in full screen
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping after taking part in the closing session at the G20 Leaders Summit in Bali, Indonesia on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. skp

“Firstly, I want to stress that China never interferes in the affairs of other countries,” Chinese foreign ministry spokeperson Mao said on Thursday.

She did not say whether news of Trudeau bringing up alleged Chinese interference on Tuesday was the reason behind the recorded exchange between the two leaders the following day.

The video Wednesday captured a rare candid moment for Xi Jinping, whose image is carefully curated by Chinese state media.

Read more: Alleged Chinese interference ‘intolerable,’ Joly says as Trudeau meets Xi at G20

Mao also said on Thursday that Xi saying to Trudeau: “otherwise the outcome will not be easy to tell,” was not a threat, as both leaders were engaging in a “normal” exchange and merely “expressing their respective positions.”

Advertisement
Justin TrudeauChinaCanada NewsXi JinpingCanada ChinaChina CanadaJustin Trudeau Xi JinpingTrudeau leakmelaine jolytrudeau xi jinpingtrudeau xi jinping g20What did trudeau leakwhat is a g20 summitxi jinping and trudeau
© 2022 Reuters

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers