Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Chinese President Xi confronts Trudeau for sharing details of G20 conversation

By Mackenzie Gray Global News
Posted November 16, 2022 6:12 am
Click to play video: 'G20 summit: Trudeau, Xi meet amid Russia-Ukraine war dominating agenda'
G20 summit: Trudeau, Xi meet amid Russia-Ukraine war dominating agenda
WATCH: G20 summit: Trudeau, Xi meet amid Russia-Ukraine war dominating agenda

Bali, Indonesia — In a rare behind the scenes moment of diplomacy, Chinese President Xi Jinping criticized Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for sharing details of a conversation the two leaders had Tuesday on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia with the media.

“Everything we discuss has been leaked to the paper, that’s not appropriate,” Xi told Trudeau Wednesday through a translator, at the closing session of the G20.

Read more: Alleged Chinese interference ‘intolerable,’ Joly says as Trudeau meets Xi at G20

Trudeau interrupted Xi’s translator, saying: “We believe in free and open and frank dialogue and that is what we will continue to have. We will continue to look to work constructively together but there will be things we will disagree on.”

Trending Now

After Trudeau replied, the two shook hands and went separate ways.

Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, a senior government source told Global News that Trudeau raised, the war in Ukraine, North Korea and alleged Chinese interference in Canadian elections with Xi when they spoke for roughly ten minutes.

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly also confirmed that she discussed the same topics with her Chinese counterpart yesterday with reporters.

Click to play video: 'How will Trudeau handle China at G20 after reports of alleged election interference'
How will Trudeau handle China at G20 after reports of alleged election interference
Justin TrudeauChinaCanadag20Xi JinpingG20 SummitChina CanadaG20 NewsTrudeau Xi meetingXi TrudeauXi Trudeau meeting
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers