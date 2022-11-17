Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Strike deadline inches closer for Ontario education workers after talks break down

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 17, 2022 6:10 am
Click to play video: 'CUPE serves strike notice for 2nd time'
CUPE serves strike notice for 2nd time
WATCH ABOVE: CUPE serves strike notice for 2nd time. Matthew Bingley reports.

TORONTO — Ontario education workers are a day closer to a possible strike after talks with the government broke down yet again.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees gave a five-day strike notice on Wednesday after bargaining failed, and workers are set to walk off en masse on Monday if a deal isn’t reached.

The 55,000 education workers walked off the job for two days earlier this month after the province enacted legislation that imposed a contract on them and took away their right to strike.

Trending Now

The government then promised to repeal the legislation and the workers retuned to their jobs as bargaining resumed.

Read more: Some Toronto-area boards will close schools next week if CUPE workers strike

CUPE said the two sides recently agreed on a 3.59 per cent wage increase, but the union is still fighting for higher staffing levels for educational assistants, librarians, custodians, secretaries and early childhood educators.

Story continues below advertisement

Education Minister Stephen Lecce said the government has put forward multiple improved offers and has not asked for any concessions.

CUPECanadian Union Of Public EmployeesOntario education workersontario school strikeOntario CUPE school strikeOntario Education Strikeontario school strike 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers