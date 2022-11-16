Some Toronto-area boards will close schools next week if CUPE workers strike

Send this page to someone via email

The following list will be updated as more information becomes available.

School boards in the Toronto area are making plans after the union representing some 55,000 education workers in the province issued another strike notice.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), which represents custodians, educational assistants, administrative staff in schools, librarians and bus drivers, said Wednesday that negotiations with the Ontario government had once again broken down.

Laura Walton, president of CUPE-OSBCU, said members will walk off the job for a “full strike” on Monday.

As a result, several Toronto-area school boards are preparing to enact contingency plans.

In a tweet Wednesday, the Toronto District School Board said, “should the strike occur, all TDSB schools will be closed for in-person learning for all students.”

Meanwhile, the Toronto Catholic District School Board said if CUPE members walk off the job on Monday, its schools will be closed for in-person learning.

The board said, however, that students will have access to “remote synchronous learning during this time.

In a letter to families Wednesday, the York Region District School Board (YRDSB) said its schools would be closed to students on Monday if the strike goes ahead, noting that 4,000 of its staff are represented by CUPE.

The board said families should “make alternate arrangements” for their children prior to the strike.

YRDSB said its full day childcare programs at schools are “anticipated to operate normally,” but will close at 4:30 p.m.

However, the board said before and after school care programs will be closed.

The Peel District School Board (PDSB) said it is “hopeful that a resolution can be reached before next week.”

“However, should there be a strike, PDSB students will participate in synchronous remote learning on Monday, November 21, 2022,” a post on the board’s website read.

Similarly, the Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board said if the labour action proceeds, schools will be closed to in-person learning on Monday.

“Synchronous remote learning will begin on Monday, November 21,” a post on the board’s website read.