Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Saskatoon Police Service warns public of increase in online child ‘sextortion’

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted November 16, 2022 5:06 pm
The Saskatoon Police Service warns parents about rising trends in 'sextortion' incidents involving children and fake chat profiles. View image in full screen
The Saskatoon Police Service warns parents about rising trends in 'sextortion' incidents involving children and fake chat profiles. GAC

The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit has issued a warning after receiving dozens of reports of ‘sextortion’ incidents involving children in the last month.

Police say offenders are commonly reaching out to teenage males on social media chat platforms, posing as a young girl of similar age to the victim.

Read more: Canada’s sextortion boom coincides with pandemic’s online shift: ‘It’s out of control’

They establish credibility with their victim, often through flattery or pretending they are in a relationship, before sending intimate photos of themselves (or the profile they are posing as).

They coerce victims into sending sexualized images back and then use them to blackmail the victim into sending money in return for silence.

Trending Now

Read more: Boys increasingly targeted in sextortion cases, Winnipeg’s C3P says

Story continues below advertisement

According to police, offenders usually threaten the victims by saying they will send the photos to the young person’s friends or family.

Suspects in recent cases are mostly located overseas and have been difficult to identify and prosecute, the ICE unit says.

The Saskatoon Police Service encourages parents to have conversations with their children about personal online safety and what to do if they find themselves in a situation that makes them feel uncomfortable.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation unit seeing double the extortion files of 2021'
Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation unit seeing double the extortion files of 2021
Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsSocial MediaRegina NewsSaskatoon Police ServiceChild Exploitationsocial media safetySexual ExtortionChild Extortiononline chat platformssexual exploitatoin
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers