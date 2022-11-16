Menu

Crime

Manitoba man arrested following gun threats: Gods Lake Narrows RCMP

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted November 16, 2022 5:11 pm
Guns seized from home in Gods Lake First Nation. View image in full screen
Guns seized from home in Gods Lake First Nation. RCMP

A man has been arrested following threats with a gun at a residence in Gods Lake First Nation, according to Manitoba RCMP.

On Tuesday at 9:25 p.m. officers went to a residence for reports of a man uttering threats with a gun with several adults and children inside.

Officers surrounded the residence and made contact with the victims inside, they were able to exit safely and no one was harmed, police say.

Shortly after, the suspect also left the home and was arrested without incident.

Read more: Pair of Winnipeg traffic stops lead to gun charges

Officers seized five firearms and ammunition from the home.

Consequently, a 30-year-old man from Gods Lake First Nation is facing several charges and has been released on a court order.

RCMP continue to investigate.

