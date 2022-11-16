Manitoba man arrested following gun threats: Gods Lake Narrows RCMP

See more sharing options

A man has been arrested following threats with a gun at a residence in Gods Lake First Nation, according to Manitoba RCMP.

On Tuesday at 9:25 p.m. officers went to a residence for reports of a man uttering threats with a gun with several adults and children inside.

Officers surrounded the residence and made contact with the victims inside, they were able to exit safely and no one was harmed, police say.

Shortly after, the suspect also left the home and was arrested without incident.

Officers seized five firearms and ammunition from the home.

Consequently, a 30-year-old man from Gods Lake First Nation is facing several charges and has been released on a court order.

RCMP continue to investigate.