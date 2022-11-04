Menu

Crime

Pair of Winnipeg traffic stops lead to gun charges

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted November 4, 2022 1:45 pm
Winnipeg police say five people are facing charges after guns were found in two separate traffic stops. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police say five people are facing charges after guns were found in two separate traffic stops. Shane Gibson/Global News

Five people are facing charges after police say guns were found during two separate traffic stops overnight.

The first vehicle was pulled over around 9:30 p.m. near the corner of Selkirk Avenue and McGregor Street Thursday.

Read more: 4 face murder charges after man found dead under cargo truck, Winnipeg police say

One of the occupants was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant.

Police say a further search found a loaded improvised firing device and three rounds of ammunition.

Winnipeg police receive provincial funding for firearms tracing

A 38-year-old man from Winnipeg is facing a number of firearms charges.

Then around 1 a.m. Friday another vehicle, believed to be stolen, was pulled over in a separate traffic stop in the first 100 block of Redwood Avenue.

Read more: Winnipeg man found dead under cargo truck a victim of homicide, police say

Police say all four occupants were arrested after officers found a sawed-off shotgun, bear spray and open liquor in the vehicle.

Two 25-year-old men, a 37-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman are all facing firearms-related charges.

