Pair of Winnipeg traffic stops lead to gun charges

Five people are facing charges after police say guns were found during two separate traffic stops overnight.

The first vehicle was pulled over around 9:30 p.m. near the corner of Selkirk Avenue and McGregor Street Thursday.

One of the occupants was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant.

Police say a further search found a loaded improvised firing device and three rounds of ammunition.

A 38-year-old man from Winnipeg is facing a number of firearms charges.

Then around 1 a.m. Friday another vehicle, believed to be stolen, was pulled over in a separate traffic stop in the first 100 block of Redwood Avenue.

Police say all four occupants were arrested after officers found a sawed-off shotgun, bear spray and open liquor in the vehicle.

Two 25-year-old men, a 37-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman are all facing firearms-related charges.