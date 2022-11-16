Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Garage in southwestern Nova Scotia damaged by arson, police say

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted November 16, 2022 2:52 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: November 16'
Global News Morning Halifax: November 16
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers on Global Halifax.

The Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating what they say is an arson after a fire damaged a residential garage in Saulnierville early Tuesday morning.

In a release, police say Meteghan RCMP and local fire departments responded to a report of a structure fire on Saulnierville Road around 5:05 a.m.

“RCMP officers learned that the fire had occurred in a storage garage located towards the rear of a home on the property,” the release said.

Trending Now

“The fire was extinguished and the garage was heavily damaged, including the contents.”

Read more: Dog and cat killed in fire that heavily damaged Eastern Passage duplex

Police have determined the fire was the result of an arson and the Nova Scotia fire marshal’s office attended the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

In an interview, RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Chris Marshall said the garage held some off-road vehicles that were damaged.

“The garage itself was only partially engulfed, so it wasn’t a complete loss, but it was fairly significantly damaged,” he said.

FireNova Scotia RCMPArsonnova scotia fireNova Scotia arsonchris marshallsaulnierville arsonsouthwestern nova scotia arson
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers