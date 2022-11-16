Garage in southwestern Nova Scotia damaged by arson, police say

See more sharing options

The Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating what they say is an arson after a fire damaged a residential garage in Saulnierville early Tuesday morning.

In a release, police say Meteghan RCMP and local fire departments responded to a report of a structure fire on Saulnierville Road around 5:05 a.m.

“RCMP officers learned that the fire had occurred in a storage garage located towards the rear of a home on the property,” the release said.

“The fire was extinguished and the garage was heavily damaged, including the contents.”

Police have determined the fire was the result of an arson and the Nova Scotia fire marshal’s office attended the scene.

In an interview, RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Chris Marshall said the garage held some off-road vehicles that were damaged.

“The garage itself was only partially engulfed, so it wasn’t a complete loss, but it was fairly significantly damaged,” he said.