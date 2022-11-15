Menu

Fire

Dog and cat killed in fire that heavily damaged Eastern Passage duplex

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted November 15, 2022 10:24 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: November 15'
Global News Morning Halifax: November 15
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global Halifax.

A dog and a cat were killed in a Tuesday morning fire in Eastern Passage, N.S.

Kevin Dean, assistant chief for Halifax Fire, said firefighters responded to the blaze on McKay Lane around 7:45 a.m.

Read more: ‘Fire was through the roof:’ Halifax home extensively damaged from blaze

“It was fully involved upon arrival, so crews immediately went into a defensive operation, which means they fought the fire from the exterior,” he said.

Dean said there were people home at the time, but they got out of the building safely with no injuries. He later told Global News that a dog and a cat were killed.

Halifax firefighters responded to the blaze around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday. View image in full screen
Halifax firefighters responded to the blaze around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday. Callum Smith/Global News

In all, six crews responded, with 24 firefighters in total.

As of 10 a.m., Halifax Fire began releasing crews but there were still some firefighters on scene looking for hotspots.

Dean said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

In a tweet, Dan Bedell, the communications director for the Canadian Red Cross Atlantic region, said six people were displaced by the fire and disaster volunteers have been dispatched to help with their emergency needs.

— with files from Callum Smith

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

