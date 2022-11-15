Dog and cat killed in fire that heavily damaged Eastern Passage duplex

Send this page to someone via email

A dog and a cat were killed in a Tuesday morning fire in Eastern Passage, N.S.

Kevin Dean, assistant chief for Halifax Fire, said firefighters responded to the blaze on McKay Lane around 7:45 a.m.

“It was fully involved upon arrival, so crews immediately went into a defensive operation, which means they fought the fire from the exterior,” he said.

Dean said there were people home at the time, but they got out of the building safely with no injuries. He later told Global News that a dog and a cat were killed.

View image in full screen Halifax firefighters responded to the blaze around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday. Callum Smith/Global News

In all, six crews responded, with 24 firefighters in total.

Story continues below advertisement

As of 10 a.m., Halifax Fire began releasing crews but there were still some firefighters on scene looking for hotspots.

Dean said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

In a tweet, Dan Bedell, the communications director for the Canadian Red Cross Atlantic region, said six people were displaced by the fire and disaster volunteers have been dispatched to help with their emergency needs.

— with files from Callum Smith