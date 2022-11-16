Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Footage released of suspect in knife threat against Vancouver hotel security guard

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted November 16, 2022 3:57 pm
Click to play video: 'Police release footage of man who threatened Vancouver security with knife'
Police release footage of man who threatened Vancouver security with knife
Vancouver police have released security footage of a man who pulled a knife on a downtown Vancouver hotel security guard on Oct. 27, 2022. The incident took place at Hotel Vancouver around 7:30 p.m. and police area asking anyone with information on the man's identity to call them.

Police have released photos and security footage of a man who pulled a knife on a downtown Vancouver hotel security guard last month.

The disturbing incident took place around 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 27 at Hotel Vancouver. Video shows the man digging through an orange bag next to a planter in the hotel breezeway, while the security guard watches.

The man took out his knife and rushed at the guard after the guard asked him to leave, police said in a Wednesday news release.

Vancouver police said the suspect in a knife threat against a downtown hotel security guard had been loitering in the breezeway, and pulled out his weapon after being asked to leave.
Vancouver police said the suspect in a knife threat against a downtown hotel security guard had been loitering in the breezeway, and pulled out his weapon after being asked to leave. Handout/Vancouver Police Department

Read more: Vancouver General Hospital staff call police after man high on drugs pulls knife

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'VPD looking for suspect wanted for threatening hotel security guard with knife'
VPD looking for suspect wanted for threatening hotel security guard with knife

“Given the time of day and the location of this incident, we believe there may be witnesses who have not come forward,” said Const. Tania Visintin in the release.

Trending Now

“We also believe that people will recognize the suspect and can help us identify him.”

The suspect is described as a light-skinned man between 20 and 30 years old, standing between five-feet-nine-inches and six feet tall. He was wearing a blue rain jacket with the hood up, grey pants and grey sneakers, and carried an orange dry bag.

Anyone with information about his identity or the incident is asked to call the Vancouver Police Department at 604-717-4034.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver police seek witnesses, dashcam video after disturbing Remembrance Day attack on senior'
Vancouver police seek witnesses, dashcam video after disturbing Remembrance Day attack on senior

 

Story continues below advertisement

 

 

vancouver policeVancouver crimeDowntown VancouverViolent crimeVancouver ViolenceHotel Vancouversecurity guard threatened knife Vancouver
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers