Footage released of suspect in knife threat against Vancouver hotel security guard

Police have released photos and security footage of a man who pulled a knife on a downtown Vancouver hotel security guard last month.

The disturbing incident took place around 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 27 at Hotel Vancouver. Video shows the man digging through an orange bag next to a planter in the hotel breezeway, while the security guard watches.

The man took out his knife and rushed at the guard after the guard asked him to leave, police said in a Wednesday news release.

Vancouver police said the suspect in a knife threat against a downtown hotel security guard had been loitering in the breezeway, and pulled out his weapon after being asked to leave. Handout/Vancouver Police Department

“Given the time of day and the location of this incident, we believe there may be witnesses who have not come forward,” said Const. Tania Visintin in the release.

“We also believe that people will recognize the suspect and can help us identify him.”

The suspect is described as a light-skinned man between 20 and 30 years old, standing between five-feet-nine-inches and six feet tall. He was wearing a blue rain jacket with the hood up, grey pants and grey sneakers, and carried an orange dry bag.

Anyone with information about his identity or the incident is asked to call the Vancouver Police Department at 604-717-4034.

