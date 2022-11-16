Calgary police charge man in connection with 10 downtown assaults

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been charged after a string of assaults in downtown Calgary on Tuesday.

The Calgary Police Service issued a public alert on social media on Tuesday morning after a man allegedly assaulted more than 10 people in the downtown area.

According to a news release on Wednesday, the man allegedly assaulted a security guard shortly after 7 a.m. in the 600 block of Macleod Trail S.E. after being denied entry to a building.

Police said they received additional reports of random assaults at the following locations shortly after, including:

300 block of 6 Avenue S.E.

3 Street and 7 Avenue S.E.

3 Street and 6 Avenue S.E.

City Hall LRT platform

Macleod Trail and 8 Avenue S.E.

10 Avenue and 4 Street S.W.

9 Avenue and Centre Street

Shortly after 9 a.m., a member of the public called police to report a man matching the description of the suspect on a CTrain but his clothing was different from what was initially shared with the public.

The witness sent a photo of the suspect to the police, who determined that the suspect had changed his clothing. The photo was then shared with officers who were searching for the suspect in the downtown area.

Police were contacted by two banks near the CORE Shopping Centre at 7 Avenue and 3 Street S.W. at around 11:55 a.m. for reports that a man matching the description of the suspect had threatened tellers.

CPS said officers arrived and located the man, who was arrested after a foot chase at around 12:30 p.m. near 1 Street S.E. and 3 Street S.E.

Police said Nhila Kual Kual, 28, was charged with eight counts of common assault and two counts of uttering threats. He remains in custody pending his next court appearance, according to CPS.

CPS said victims received minor physical injuries and no weapons were reported during the assaults. Police are looking to speak to witnesses and people who had physical contact with the suspect on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.