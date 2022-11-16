Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police charge man in connection with 10 downtown assaults

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted November 16, 2022 1:09 pm
Police vehicles are seen at Calgary Police Service headquarters on April 9, 2020. A man has been charged after a string of assaults in downtown Calgary on Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
Police vehicles are seen at Calgary Police Service headquarters on April 9, 2020. A man has been charged after a string of assaults in downtown Calgary on Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

A man has been charged after a string of assaults in downtown Calgary on Tuesday.

The Calgary Police Service issued a public alert on social media on Tuesday morning after a man allegedly assaulted more than 10 people in the downtown area.

According to a news release on Wednesday, the man allegedly assaulted a security guard shortly after 7 a.m. in the 600 block of Macleod Trail S.E. after being denied entry to a building.

Read more: Calgary police arrest man who allegedly assaulted numerous people Tuesday morning

Police said they received additional reports of random assaults at the following locations shortly after, including:

  • 300 block of 6 Avenue S.E.
  • 3 Street and 7 Avenue S.E.
  • 3 Street and 6 Avenue S.E.
  • City Hall LRT platform
  • Macleod Trail and 8 Avenue S.E.
  • 10 Avenue and 4 Street S.W.
  • 9 Avenue and Centre Street

Shortly after 9 a.m., a member of the public called police to report a man matching the description of the suspect on a CTrain but his clothing was different from what was initially shared with the public.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Calgary police arrest 3 people in drug-trafficking operation along CTrain line'
Calgary police arrest 3 people in drug-trafficking operation along CTrain line

The witness sent a photo of the suspect to the police, who determined that the suspect had changed his clothing. The photo was then shared with officers who were searching for the suspect in the downtown area.

Trending Now

Read more: Police release images in connection with attack on woman in downtown Calgary

Police were contacted by two banks near the CORE Shopping Centre at 7 Avenue and 3 Street S.W. at around 11:55 a.m. for reports that a man matching the description of the suspect had threatened tellers.

CPS said officers arrived and located the man, who was arrested after a foot chase at around 12:30 p.m. near 1 Street S.E. and 3 Street S.E.

Police said Nhila Kual Kual, 28, was charged with eight counts of common assault and two counts of uttering threats. He remains in custody pending his next court appearance, according to CPS.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Police say hate crimes unit investigating assault at Calgary LRT station

CPS said victims received minor physical injuries and no weapons were reported during the assaults. Police are looking to speak to witnesses and people who had physical contact with the suspect on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Calgary Police ServiceAssaultCalgary Policecalgary downtowndowntown calgarydowntown assaultcalgary asault
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers